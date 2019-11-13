|
|
Holliman
Evanne Kelly Holliman, 89, passed away on Sunday morning, November 10. She was a lifetime resident of Jacksonville's Riverview neighborhood. Her quiet gentle nature exuded loving kindness. More than anything else Evanne was a mother and everyone who knew her thought of her as such. She will especially be missed by her husband of 74 years, Ray and her children Ray, Jr. (Carol), Roger (Linda), Rosalind Faircloth, and Russell (Amy). Her grandchildren Christopher (Stacie), Tyler (Brianna), Kayleigh (Zack McRae), Dillan (Emily), and Eva Faircloth will forever hold their Mamaw in their hearts. Her great-grandchildren Hunter, Conrad, Ridge, Arlene, and Finley will grow up hearing stories about their Mamaw and how much she adored them all. Her sisters, Marian James, Mary Lee Banes, Rosalie Carter, Nancy Scheibe and sister-in-law Betty Kelly have lost a piece of their hearts that will never heal. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Mike, Jimmy, and Frank Kelly and son-in-law Greg Faircloth. Services will be at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home at 1426 Rowe Ave. The family will accept visitors during the viewing on Friday, November 15, 5-7 p.m. and services will be held at Corey-Kerlin on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019