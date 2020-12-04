1/1
Mrs. Evelyn Bradley, 93, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born in Jasper, Florida on September 24, 1927 and daughter of the late John Franklin Miller & Linnie Varnes Chambers Miller. She married Zenous Winfield Bradley (Zeke to some, Junior to family) on July 9, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida, where she spent her adult life. She is predeceased by her husband, Zeke Bradley, her infant daughter, her brother, Johnny Miller and granddaughters, Stacey and Lauren Bradley. She is survived by 3 sons: Duane (Janet) Bradley, Dennis (Mai) Bradley and Gary Bradley; 1 sister-in-law, Barbara Miller; 4 grandchildren: Melissa (Todd) Laughren, Amy (Barry) Hoffman, Derek (Rocio) Bradley and Benjamin Bradley; 3 great grandchildren: Emma and Logan Laughren and Leo Bradley; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and extended family. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 13453 North Main Street, Suite 403, Jacksonville, FL 32218. https://www.communityhospice.com/give/ Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Bradley Family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
