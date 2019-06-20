|
|
Cherry
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Ms. Evelyn Cherry 11:00 AM Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hope Chapel Ministries, 9850 Wagner Rd, Dr. J. C. Holmes-Vann, Pastor. She is survived by daughter, La'Tonya Cherry; son, Sean Cherry, Sr.; grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation SUNDAY from 4 – 6:00 PM at THE SOUTEL CHAPEL. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 20 to June 21, 2019