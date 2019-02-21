Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0507
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Rapley-Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Joan Rapley-Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Joan Rapley-Williams Obituary
RAPLEY-WILLIAMS
Ms. Evelyn Joan Rapley-Williams, age 65 of Jacksonville, passed away suddenly and went to be with the Lord on Monday February 11, 2019. She worked for General Hardware and retired from Vistakon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Refresh Ministries, 8919 Lem Turner Road, Pastor Robert Watson, Officiating. Interment at Restlawn Cemeteries. Viewing Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.