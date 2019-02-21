|
|
RAPLEY-WILLIAMS
Ms. Evelyn Joan Rapley-Williams, age 65 of Jacksonville, passed away suddenly and went to be with the Lord on Monday February 11, 2019. She worked for General Hardware and retired from Vistakon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Refresh Ministries, 8919 Lem Turner Road, Pastor Robert Watson, Officiating. Interment at Restlawn Cemeteries. Viewing Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 21, 2019