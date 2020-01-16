|
|
Johnson
Evelyn Johnson, age 94, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 2, 1925, in Bristol, TN to John and Elizabeth Felty. Evelyn was an active member of the University Church and worked at Kuhn Flowers for many years. She will be fondly remembered as an excellent cook and a beloved wife, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Mark Johnson. She is survived by her nephew, Gaynes Holdway and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at University Church, 5520 University Blvd West, Jacksonville, FL 32216.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020