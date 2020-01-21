Home

Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
University Church
5520 University Blvd West
Jacksonville, FL
Evelyn Johnson Obituary
Johnson
Evelyn Johnson, age 94, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 2, 1925 in Bristol, TN to John and Elizabeth Felty. Evelyn was an active member of University Church and worked at Kuhn Flowers for many years. She will be fondly remembered as an excellent cook and a beloved wife, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Park Johnson. She is survived by her nephew, Gaynes Holdway and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at University Church, 5520 University Blvd West, Jacksonville, FL 32216.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
