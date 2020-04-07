|
|
Kirby
Evelyn Ann Kirby, 98, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born in Newport, Rhode Island on February 8, 1922, one of 21 children. She was married to her husband, William L. Kirby, Sr. for 68 years until he passed away in 2012. She was a Jacksonville resident for over 34 years and a Parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was known for her great sense of humor, good deeds done and a love of scotch!
Evelyn is survived by her son, William L. Kirby, Jr. and leaves behind two grandchildren, Dawn Marie Fitzell and James Edward Fitzell. Her daughter, Patricia Fitzell Struzzi, predeceased her in 2010.
Evelyn also leaves behind loving relatives, nephews, nieces and friends who will miss her; especially, Robert and Susan Carona who visited her at Brooks University Crossing where she had been living since April 2017. Bob and Sue would visit her twice a week. Thank you both for your caring. Many thanks to Julie from Resurrection Church, who came to give mother Holy Communion every Sunday and would visit with her.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be Thursday, April 9th at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida. Father Peter Akin-Otiko will be presiding. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home - (904) 724-6384.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020