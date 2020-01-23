|
It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn Lanfri announces her passing on January 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 91; born in San Jose, California on November 5, 1928. Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Anthony. Evelyn will always be remembered by her 3 loving children and their spouses, William & Judy Lanfri, James & Sally Lanfri, and Cathleen & Paul Beardsley; her sister, Eleanor Murphy; grandchildren Jennifer Hinton, Steven Beardsley, and Melissa Ramos; as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Evelyn spent many years supporting Martha's Kitchen charity in many capacities from helping with food prep, supporting fund raising events, and knitting hats for the homeless. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please in lieu of flowers she would appreciate contributions to Martha's Kitchen, 311 Willow St. San Jose, CA 95110 or . Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020