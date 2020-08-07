White
Evelyn Louise White, age 78, of Jacksonville, FL went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1942, in Jacksonville, FL to Ernest Wilson Carroll and Gertrude Smith Carroll. Evelyn had a passion for crocheting and embroidering. She loved to travel and especially to the Smokey Mountains and Cades Cove. Evelyn enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Evelyn was an active member of Grace Baptist Church for several years. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles "Red" Allen White.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Nancy (Darrell) Hall; son, Wayne "Bubba" (Tamara) White; grandchildren, Tiffany (Charles) Angles, Jarred (Destinie) Hall, Jake Hall, Emily (Amos) Geiger, Hannah (Jonathan) Wignall; great-grandchildren, Jackson Angles, Henry Angles, Luke Angles, Ellie Geiger, Addie Geiger, Emmarae Wignall, and Anna Grace Wignall.
A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11: 00 am at Nassau Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 5-6 pm at Nassau Funeral Home.
