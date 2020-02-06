|
|
Martin
Mother Evelyn Martin entered eternal rest on January 31, 2020. HOMEGOING CELEBRATION will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah House of God Saints In Christ, 1005 Odessa Street. The late Mother Martin will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Professional arrangements provided by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020