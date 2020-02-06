Home

Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Mt. Moriah House of God Saints In Christ
1005 Odessa Street
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah House of God Saints In Christ
1005 Odessa Street
Evelyn Martin Obituary
Martin
Mother Evelyn Martin entered eternal rest on January 31, 2020. HOMEGOING CELEBRATION will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah House of God Saints In Christ, 1005 Odessa Street. The late Mother Martin will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Professional arrangements provided by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
