McCloud
Evelyn Yvonne Scott McCloud, 82, passed away, Monday, 07/27/2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 12 noon in St. Thomas Family Life Center, 2119 Rowe Ave. Pastor Sha'Reff Radshad, Officiating. Public viewing will be TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p. m. in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel. Cortege will assemble at 228 Cherokee St. at 11:15 a.m. Interment Restlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangement entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", Harris Mortuary, 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808.
