Evelyn Renth Canella, 97, passed away peacefully March 16, 2019, Fleet Landing, Atlantic Beach, FL.

At her request, no service shall be held.

Evelyn Renth Canella was blessed with a full and fluid life. One which began as Evelyn Renth, the only daughter of Edward and Mildred Renth, born in Moline, IL on December 19, 1921. Evelyn's father was a career Army officer, her family traveled extensively; she grew up as a young girl in the Philippines while her family was stationed in Manila. Evelyn's studies at the University of Kansas were interrupted by WWII in 1941. She subsequently met and married a young Army Lieutenant, Charles J. Canella in 1943. Their journey together spanned 69 years of marriage, almost 28 years of that moving everywhere; Army base to Army base in the U.S. and overseas to Japan and Germany. It was a journey and sacrifice like so many others of that generation made; perhaps our "greatest generation".

Evelyn is survived by her 3 sons, Charles, Jr., Michael and Anthony; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband Charles J. Canella, Sr., her brother Edward J. Renth, Jr. and her parents.

Evelyn shall be especially missed by her friends, caretakers, and nurses at Fleet Landing where she was loved by all.

"Like Some Proud River, Widening toward the Sea; Calmly, Grandly, Silently and Deep… Life joined Eternity." - Samuel T. Coleridge

