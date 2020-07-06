1/1
Evelyn Salter Allen
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen
Evelyn Salter Allen age 96 of Madison Alabama entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1923, in Evergreen Alabama. Following the completion of high school she continued her education with a Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama College (University of Montevallo). During her 45 year career in education, she obtained a Master of Arts degree from Jacksonville University (Jacksonville Florida). She loved being an educator in both Alabama and Florida. Preceding her in death were her parents Nicholas Salter and Ollie Salter, a brother Hugh Salter and her husband Dr. Aubrey B. Allen. Evelyn is survived by her sons Dr. Aubrey Blaine Allen (Debbie) of Starkville Mississippi, Dr. Dale E. Allen (Cindy) of Madison Alabama and grandchildren Dr. Carrie Tipton (Joe), Dr. Brian Allen (Monica), Amy Polcari (Dr. Michael Polcari), Caroline Allen, Mark Allen (Katie), David Allen, Nathan Allen, and Mary Allen as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Though she will be missed by her family, we take comfort in knowing one glorious day we will be together again in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home And Crematory - Madison
16 Hughes Road
Madison, AL 35758
256-325-5011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Evelyn was in my Lifegroup for many years and she will be deeply missed here on earth but now at home with our Lord.
Patricia Glass
Friend
July 4, 2020
Evelyn was a beautiful, kind, smart christian lady.
She went on some bus trips with us and roomed with my mamma.
We visited her many times at the nursing home.
Till we meet again.
Jen Thompson WBC
Jen Thompson
Friend
July 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family in the passing of your sweet mother. She use to be in my Life Group at Whitesburg Baptist Church. Jenny Campbell
Jenny Campbell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved