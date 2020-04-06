Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn White

Add a Memory
Evelyn White Obituary
WHITE
Evelyn Gregory White, 97, passed peacefully April, 5 2020 in Palatka, FL. Evelyn was born October 3, 1922 in Portsmouth, VA to Reginald and Gladys (Whitley) Gregory. Moving to Jacksonville, FL, she was very active in the community, churches, charities and her career with the City of Jacksonville. Married to Sterling S. White, a WWII Military Veteran, for 68 years having four children. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. The family only will gather on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park for a graveside service. Due to the recent circumstances our society is facing, the family requests for those not attending the service due to the guest limit for the graveside service to please sign the online guest register at hgriversidefuneralhome.com, and leave your condolences for the family. A Celebration of Mrs. White's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32205.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -