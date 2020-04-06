|
Evelyn Gregory White, 97, passed peacefully April, 5 2020 in Palatka, FL. Evelyn was born October 3, 1922 in Portsmouth, VA to Reginald and Gladys (Whitley) Gregory. Moving to Jacksonville, FL, she was very active in the community, churches, charities and her career with the City of Jacksonville. Married to Sterling S. White, a WWII Military Veteran, for 68 years having four children. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. The family only will gather on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park for a graveside service. Due to the recent circumstances our society is facing, the family requests for those not attending the service due to the guest limit for the graveside service to please sign the online guest register at hgriversidefuneralhome.com, and leave your condolences for the family. A Celebration of Mrs. White's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32205.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020