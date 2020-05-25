Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Williams Stout, 83, of Jacksonville, Florida, went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Evelyn was born on May 31, 1936 in Ty Ty, Georgia. She graduated from Tift County High School and attended Florida State College of Jacksonville. Evelyn had a long, successful career at the United States Federal Courts and retired from The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals after 35-years of dedicated service. Evelyn was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church since its foundation in 1970.

Evelyn proved anything is possible with determination, integrity, and a strong work ethic, and was the definition of what it means to be trustworthy, responsible, and dependable. As a devoted wife, mother, nana, and friend, she especially loved and cared for her family. She was always there to offer honest advice and wisdom to others.

Evelyn was the daughter of the late Joseph Clifford Williams and Johnnie Lee Lamb Williams. Evelyn was also proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Stout; her son Rick Stout; three sisters Ruby Dabbs, Willie Mae Williams, and Thelma Aultman; two brothers Ralph Williams and J.C. Williams.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Catherine Stout Fenner (Matthew) of Jacksonville; Daughter-in-law, Tammy Stout, Alma, Arkansas; four grandchildren Amber Rackley (Chase), Brittney Bottoms (Brett), Erica Allison, and Cameron Fenner; three great-grandchildren Kirby, Maddox, and Kade; and her great-niece Misty Austin (James), who was more of a granddaughter. She also has many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved.

Evelyn cherished her time with family. Attending the Lamb Family Reunion, along with 40+ years of beach vacations with family and friends were some of the highlights she looked forward to annually.

The family will receive friends at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd. S., from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday (May 28). A graveside service will be held on Saturday (May 30) at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Tifton, Georgia.

