Everett E. Bennett, Jacksonville FL was born in Elmira, New York December 9, 1941 and passed away surrounded by family March 31, 2019. Everett was predeceased by his parents, Willis and Ruth Rutty Bennett, and his sister, Lois Storch. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, JoAnne Long Bennett, brother, Willis Bennett (Marilyn), daughter, Darcy Bennett D'Errico (Patrick), two grandchildren, Brendan and Keira as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduation from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1958, he served his country in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist. He received his B.S. degree from Elmira College in 1974, and after a career in purchasing, retired in 2018. Everett faithfully served his Lord, loved his family, and joyfully sang in the church choir for many years.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM Friday, April 5th at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 7500 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville FL 32256. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Redeemer in Everett's memory.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 3, 2019
