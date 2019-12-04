|
JONES
Faith Mary Jones, 70, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Jones and 2 sisters, Louise Dickson and Kathleen Terry and is survived by 2 brothers, Frank Howard Jones and Ronald L. (Doris) Jones; her caregiver, Eris Jackson and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Elwyn Jenkins officiating. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd.
