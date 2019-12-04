Home

Faith Jones

Faith Jones Obituary
JONES
Faith Mary Jones, 70, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Jones and 2 sisters, Louise Dickson and Kathleen Terry and is survived by 2 brothers, Frank Howard Jones and Ronald L. (Doris) Jones; her caregiver, Eris Jackson and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Elwyn Jenkins officiating. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
