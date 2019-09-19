|
Sistare
Faith Giles Sistare, 81, a long-time resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away September 3, 2019.
Faith was born on June 10, 1938, in Knoxville, Tennessee the fourth of seven children to John and Jessie Giles.
Faith met the love of her life, Abner Sistare, in 1956 and six weeks later they married. They were married just shy of 60 years when Abner passed away in 2016.
Faith loved her husband, her family, and her faith. She worked for North Florida Clarklift, AT&T and lastly as a real estate broker/agent. She was a beloved grandmother who gladly spent time with her family. After retiring, Faith and Abner traveled the United States in a conversion van and then a travel trailer. Faith was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Faith also spent years as a storyteller, telling stories to all who would listen and was part of the Jacksonville Florida Storytelling Guild. She especially enjoyed telling stories to groups of children and young adults as she could see a spark in their eyes with excitement and intrigue. She enjoyed being part of something she felt was a lost art.
Faith is survived by her three daughters, Hope Dempsey (husband Chip), Joy Sistare, and Amy Crumpler (husband Dee); six grandchildren Richard Schwartz, Tina Borcher, Callie Crumpler, Katie Dempsey, Blair Crumpler and Hannah Rathburn; four great-grandchildren – Lainey, Briggs, Emory and Ainsley.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 118 E. Monroe Street, Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com or to First Presbyterian Church, 118 E. Monroe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019