Fannie Garner
Garner
Services for Mrs. Fannie A. Garner will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Greater Friendly B.C., 1721 W. 19th St., Due to COVID-19 seating is limited and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Live-stream may be viewed from the church's Facebook page. Interment in Restlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
