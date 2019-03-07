|
|
HICKS
Ms. Fannie Mae Hicks passed March 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by a daughter and son. Survivors include: 12 children; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at New Life Community United Methodist Church, 11100 Wingate Rd., Rev. Lamont Hogans, Sr., pastor. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019