Dr. Faris Monsour died at home October 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 16, 1927 in Clinton, NC to Nellie Khoury Monsour and Faris Monsour Sr., Faris spent his early life in New Bern and Fayetteville among a large close-knit family of Lebanese descent. He attended the University of Notre Dame at age 17, graduating on time despite a one-year stint as a radar specialist in the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II. Then came Georgetown Medical School (class of '52), where in his senior year he met and married Betty Jean Joseph, a born and bred Jacksonville girl, and they had their first of four children. The next two arrived during internship and residency training in Detroit and Richmond, and the fourth shortly after arrival in Jacksonville
In 1955 he began a 45-year medical practice in Jacksonville, initially in St. Nicholas and then San Marco, followed by 5 years at the VA Clinic. Along the way, he served as Chief of Staff of Baptist Hospital and as president of the Duval County Medical Society. His specialty was general internal medicine, but his interest and focus on cardiology before there were fellowship-trained sub-specialists made him one of the Jacksonville area's go-to diagnosticians on that topic. In his later role as Associate Professor at UF College of Medicine, he mentored many young internists and cardiologists in training who remember him for his wisdom and decency as well as his medical knowledge. For his patients though, his real specialty was compassion, equanimity, and reassurance. They knew they were in good, calm and caring hands.
Faris and Betty Jean had so many friends and family in Jacksonville you could hardly walk down a street or into a shop without running into one, but they never took that for granted. They treasured their relationships, were generous as host and hostess, and had or made time for anyone who was in need or just wanted to chat. Our home was a social networking node before we knew there was such a thing. Dad's family trips were memorable adventures, including the six of us driving to the NY World's Fair one summer, and to Acapulco and back another.
Sadly, Betty passed away at age 58, after 40 wonderful years of marriage. Two years later Faris had the good fortune to find another great lady to share his life's adventure with, Cory, who perhaps coincidentally was also beautiful, vivacious, smart, charming, and a fantastic cook and hostess. Cory re-kindled Faris's love of tennis, taught him bridge, and brought a great family along with her. Together the two of them also enjoyed golfing, travel, being with friends and family, and making the most of their golden years. They were also frequent volunteers at the downtown Sulzbacher Center. In his retirement Faris was a member of he MENINAK Club (Men in Action) and a regular volunteer with HabiJax, and continued his long-time active membership in the Notre Dame Club of North Florida. Besides his cerebral and charitable pursuits, Faris loved working with his hands, especially on DIY projects around the house. Over the years he accumulated both the physical and mental tools to repair all sorts of things, and he passed on his love of fixing and solving problems to his children.
Faris is survived by his wife Cory Monsour, as well as his children Fred (Mimi), Faris III, Mary Saig (Louie), and Theresa Breau (Andre), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was also very close to Cory's children Carolyn (Glen), Nicole (Chip), and Heather (Greg), as well as her four grandchildren.
To his family, his patients, his friends, and anyone he met, Faris was the consummate gentleman and a man of impeccable integrity with a humble demeanor and dry sense of humor. He relished good food, good company, and above all, time with his family who will sorely miss him.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless or The Community Hospice Foundation, both in Jacksonville.
