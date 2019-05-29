Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Arnold

Obituary Condolences

Fay Arnold Obituary
Arnold
A funeral service for Fay Arnold, 80 of Jacksonville, FL will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 am in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216 with Pastor Scott Crook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Fay is preceded in death by her husband William Arnold and two brothers; John and Charles McJunkins. She is survived by her two sons; Ed and Tony Arnold, a daughter; Tammy Arnold and two grandchildren; Christopher and Chloe Arnold all from Jax, FL. Fay owned the Lollipop Day Care. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 31, 2019 between the hours of 6-8PM. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now