A funeral service for Fay Arnold, 80 of Jacksonville, FL will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 am in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216 with Pastor Scott Crook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Fay is preceded in death by her husband William Arnold and two brothers; John and Charles McJunkins. She is survived by her two sons; Ed and Tony Arnold, a daughter; Tammy Arnold and two grandchildren; Christopher and Chloe Arnold all from Jax, FL. Fay owned the Lollipop Day Care. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 31, 2019 between the hours of 6-8PM. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019