Fayne Finley Gifford entered this world on Christmas Day 1937 and departed this world one day after Easter, April 22, 2019. How amazing is that?

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Roger David Gifford; her three children, Jennifer, Todd, and Amber, as well as six granddaughters, Finley, Erin, Saige, Emerson, Piper, and Remy.

Fayne grew up near the seashore in Toms River, New Jersey and she always loved the beach. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school for seven years before starting a family.

Fayne loved everyone and had many cherished friends. She loved playing competitive tennis, which she did for many years.

She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother that anyone could ask for. She was the best friend anyone could have. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for as long as they live. We thank God for Fayne.

A memorial service is anticipated for early June 2019.

