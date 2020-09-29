Mejia
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Feliciano Velasco Mejia of Jacksonville, FL on September 26, 2020 at the age of 79 years, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Dagupan City, Philippines on June 9, 1941. He has resided in Jacksonville for the past 39 years. Feliciano was united in marriage on May 29, 1976 to Teresita Cresencio in Groton, Connecticut and they spent the next 44 years happily together. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy for 44 years, serving as a disbursing clerk. His medals and ribbons include the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Commendation Medal, and the Navy Expeditionary Medal. Feliciano also completed a 2-year degree in Computer Science. Feliciano was a devoted parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church. He was an active member in church ministries such as the Legion of Mary, Queens and Kings and proudly served as an Usher. He deeply enjoyed greeting parishioners with his warm smile and many jokes before and after mass every Sunday. Feliciano was also an avid gardener and cherished his many plants as his main pastime. Feliciano was a loving husband, brother, uncle, Godfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 742 Arlington Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211. The viewing will be held at 11:30am and Requiem Mass at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Cemetery. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
