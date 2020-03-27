|
Finley Reid Webb, age 4, of Jacksonville, Florida was called home unexpectedly March 15th, 2020 with his family by his side. Finley was a happy boy who loved his siblings. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed. Finley loved going places with his family, especially the beach and Disney World. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Henry Webb Jr. Finley is survived by his parents, Charles and Emily Webb: siblings, Baton and Madeline Webb: Grandparents, Garlon Webb of Macclenny, and Fredrick Nafe, Barb and Gary Johnson of Exton, PA: Aunts and Uncles, Alison and (Tony) Loughman, and Matt Nafe of Exton PA and one cousin, Heidelinde. A private funeral service to honor the life of Finley was held Friday, March 20 in the Macedonia Cemetery. Guerry Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
