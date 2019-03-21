Home

Firmin W. Southwell, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. He was born October 12, 1925 in Jacksonville, FL. As a native of Jacksonville, he attended local schools – graduating from Robert E Lee in 1943. Firmin attended the University of Florida and then joined the Army Air Corp as an Aviation Cadet. Firmin worked for over 60 years as a Professional Engineer, specializing in water treatment systems. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Southwell. Firmin is survived by his children: Foster L Southwell, Diane S Carrigg, Robin S (Fred) Lee, all of Jacksonville; his brother E. Lee (Pat) Southwell, the Villages, Fl; 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be March 22 at 10:30 am at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Rev. Emily Knight, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, Florida 32257.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019
