FLEMING
Flora Ella Brown Fleming of Jacksonville, Fla., died on Oct. 1 at Cypress Village Health Center in Jacksonville. She was 100. Born on Aug. 10, 1919, in Sharon Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Lily Brown.
She moved to Jacksonville at a very young age and attended Oakland and Stanton Schools in Jacksonville. During World War II, she worked at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville repairing fighter planes for the U.S. military.
She moved to New York City after the war and lived in Far Rockaway, N.Y., until she returned to Jacksonville in 1997. She had a love for baseball, not missing a game of her favorite teams on television. An avid reader, she finished dozens of novels each year, many of them of the romance variety.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ishmael Fleming; six siblings, James Brown Jr., Benjamin Brown, Bertha Wilbert, Viola Robinson, Cora Snell, and William Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor J. (Eugene) Duncan; two grandchildren, Todd (Lanada) Duncan of Roswell, Ga., and Mark (Emily) Duncan of Mechnanicville, N.Y.; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday (Oct. 7) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 8) All services will be held at the Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32225. www.hardage-giddenschapelhills.com. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8) at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019