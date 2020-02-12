|
Williams
Flora S. Williams died peacefully in her home Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born June 6, 1929, to the late Charles T. Sauls and Mable Claire Barnard Sauls. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Stamie D. Williams, sisters Emily Sauls, Barbara Jean Conrod (Don). She leaves behind three nephews, Steve Conrod (Debbie), Mark Conrod (Gayle), David Conrod (Jean) , and one niece Beth Pooley. Also two loving caregivers, Glenda Cummings (George) and Pamela Hutcheson (Carl). She also had her wonderful "Sunday school kids" Lenny Coulter, Jody Mattox, Shea Ferrell (Robin) and Kay Murphy. Born in Pinetta Florida, she came to Jacksonville at an early age. The day after graduating from Lee High School in 1946, she went straight to work for Met Life. Later on she worked at Ryder Trucking Company for some years, then in 1959 began her career as the executive assistant to the Jacksonville Market President of Ford Motor Company and retired in 1985. She was a member of Avondale Baptist Church and a wonderful Sunday School teacher along with Shirley Snedeker for many years. She remained active in her church and community. Her final church home was Hyde Grove Baptist Church (Redemption Church), a neighborhood church in which she supported and enjoyed. She truly loved the Lord and was always a shining example of Christianity. You never met a more classy lady. She was a great teacher and friend. Although she never had children of her own, she helped form the minds and hearts of many with her love, wisdom and kindness. She was loved beyond measure and will be missed immensely by many. There will be a small (invitation only) graveside service at a later date.
