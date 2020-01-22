|
Johnson-McPherson
The funeral service for Floree Johnson-McPherson will be held at 11AM, Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at the Central Baptist Institutional Church 524 West 3rd Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020