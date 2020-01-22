Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Floree Johnson-McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floree Johnson-McPherson

Add a Memory
Floree Johnson-McPherson Obituary
Johnson-McPherson
The funeral service for Floree Johnson-McPherson will be held at 11AM, Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at the Central Baptist Institutional Church 524 West 3rd Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -