Florence Ann Grice Obituary
Grice
Florence Ann Grice, 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Nashville, TN., to the late William and Annie (Gupton) Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Theodore N. Grice; daughter, Dee Anne Eddy and husband (Chris); several brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Chad Bell and wife (Mollie), and Stephanie Owens; great-grandchildren, Ava, Colt, Damien and Thea Bell, and Taler and Tyler, Witkowski ; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 am in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, with Pastor Dwight Allen officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday starting at 10 am at the funeral home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
