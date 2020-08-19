Florence Barfield

Barfield
Mrs Florence K. Barfield of Jacksonville, Fl passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2020. She was born in Emery, SD on January 17,1925 to Margaret and John Kayser. She was one of 9 children. She was preceded in death by her husband James and one daughter Jane as well as her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son James (Cheryl) and daughter Lora (Michael) 2 grandchildren Sean (Amanda) Christina (Justin) and 2 great grandchildren Charlotte and Wade. She is also survived by 1 brother and many nieces and nephews. Her smile and wit will forever be remembered. She was employed by the Judge Advocate Office in Washington DC and retired from Duval County School Board. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and reading. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church 742 Arlington Rd N. Jax Fl 32211 on Saturday August 22nd at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com