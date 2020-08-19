1/1
Florence Barfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barfield
Mrs Florence K. Barfield of Jacksonville, Fl passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2020. She was born in Emery, SD on January 17,1925 to Margaret and John Kayser. She was one of 9 children. She was preceded in death by her husband James and one daughter Jane as well as her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son James (Cheryl) and daughter Lora (Michael) 2 grandchildren Sean (Amanda) Christina (Justin) and 2 great grandchildren Charlotte and Wade. She is also survived by 1 brother and many nieces and nephews. Her smile and wit will forever be remembered. She was employed by the Judge Advocate Office in Washington DC and retired from Duval County School Board. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and reading. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church 742 Arlington Rd N. Jax Fl 32211 on Saturday August 22nd at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved