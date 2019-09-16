Home

Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-2481
Florence Jean Edgerley


1933 - 2019
Florence Jean Edgerley Obituary
EDGERLEY
Florence "Jean" Edgerley, 86, of Middleburg, FL, passed away September 12, 2019. She was born in Follansbee, West Virginia on February 9, 1933. Jean, or "Chick", graduated from Follansbee High School and then later married Charles Edgerley in July of 1955. Jean had a career in civil service and she retired from the Jacksonville, Florida Sherriff's office in December of 1997. She loved to work on crossword puzzles.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Brenda Banks and Kimberly Hiter, her son, Michael Edgerley, and her grandchildren, Kevin Rentz, Rachel Brunick, Elizabeth Edgerley, and Leah Hiter. She is also survived by her great-grandchild, Aiden Sharp, and 2 sisters in West Virginia, Betty and Mary Lou.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL 32068. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Middleburg United Methodist Church, 3925 Main Street, Middleburg, FL 32068. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
