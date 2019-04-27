|
|
GRIFFIN
Mrs. Florence M. Griffin, 83, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Mrs. Griffin was born in Ludowici, Georgia and had lived in Jacksonville most of her life. She was an active member of Crossroads Baptist Church where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 30, with Pastor Anthony Rister officiating.
Interment will follow at Hughes Cemetery, Yulee, FL. Mrs. Griffin was predeceased by her husband, Ellis Griffin and her daughter, Deborah Davidson. She is survived by her 2 sons, Gary "Tinky" (Sandy) Griffin and Gerald Griffin; 1 sister, Freta Edwards (Ken); 3 grandchildren: Wyatt Davidson (Heather), Missy Stancil (Jason) and Gary Griffin (Ashley); several great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM Monday, April 29, at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Mrs. Griffin's memory to Crossroads Baptist Church, 12165 Duval Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 27, 2019