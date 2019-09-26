|
East
Florence Melba Buckels East passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at home while under the care of Community Hospice, Jacksonville, Florida. Florence is survived by her son William Glenn East, daughter Gwendolyn Faye East; grandchildren, William Pierce East III (Crystal), Patrick Jason Fowler; and great-grandchildren, William Aidan Glenn East, Liam Edward Tristan East, Katherine Paige Creveling, Samuel Hugh Creveling and their father, Scot Creveling. She was born in Jasper, FL on February 22, 1927. After high school graduation, she moved to Jacksonville, FL and worked at the Naval Air Station. While residing at the Wood Shed in Riverside, she met William Pierce East, Jr. (Bill) who became her husband of over 60 years. Florence worked as a bookkeeper at several businesses including law firms, mortgage companies, Bill's real estate company and for 25 years at WJCT. She retired at age 85 to care for Bill. She was active in the Eastern Star, Amaranth, serving as sate Royal Matron traveling over the state making many friends. She loved to travel, including Alaska three times, Hawaii, most of the states and Canada several times. Since Bill's death in 2013, she enjoyed Sweethearts, chair yoga, chair exercise, and coffee gatherings afterward with her many friends. They also met every Tuesday for lunch together. She played cards and games as often as family members/friends could be there with her and Rummikub was her favorite game. The family would like to thank her caregivers; Mireya, Felecia, Jodie, Darla, and Chaplain David. She loved your visits and assistance received from each of you. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Harry T. Reid Funeral Home, 901 4th St N.W. , Jasper, FL. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Harry T. Reid Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Florida. Please join the family for a luncheon at the First United Methodist Church of Jasper following the services. Harry T. Reid Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
