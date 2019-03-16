Home

Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Florence Turner Mackay Obituary
MACKAY
 Florence Turner Mackay, 85, of Interlachen, passed away on March 13, 2019 at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka. A native of Jacksonville, she was raised in Northshore and was a 1951 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. In 1951, she married Don Mackay. She worked at the Atlantic National Bank and then with First Guarantee Bank where she retired. Following her retirement, she moved to Interlachen in 1990. Florence was a member of Keystone United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Interlachen with Pastor Jeff Tate officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Florence's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Interlachen.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 16, 2019
