|
|
Wignall
Florence Brown Wignall, 88, of Glen St. Mary passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, surrounded by family at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla. Florence, better known as Sue, was born July 7, 1931, in Tampa, Fla. to Lilieth Bishop Brown and William Frederick Brown Sr.
Sue moved to Jacksonville after graduating from Napsonian School in Atlanta and met David W. Wignall Sr. They married on January 20, 1951, at NAS Jacksonville and enjoyed 50 years of marriage before David's death in 2001. Sue also was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Thomas Warren Brown and William Frederick Brown Jr.
Sue is survived by her sister Dorothy Brown Neill of Winter Garden, Fla., sister-in-law Elaine Brown of Baltimore, Md., brothers-in-law William (Margaret) Wignall of Ottumwa, Iowa and James Wignall of Denton, Texas, children David Wignall Jr. of Old Town, Fla., Bruce (RoseMarie) Wignall of Wadena, Minn., Brian (MaryLee) Wignall of McKinney, Texas, Susan (Rick) Voorhees of Glen St. Mary, Fla., and Clifton (Renee) Wignall of Taylor, Fla., nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Sue excelled as a licensed insurance adjuster with AIG, Charter Oil, Eastern Insurance and Wignall & Company. She was active during her career with the National Association of Insurance Women, Insurance Women of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Claims Association and the Honorable Order of the Blue Goose International.
Arrangements are forthcoming for a celebration of life in Baker County. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice at support.communityhospice.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019