Florine Massey
Massey
Mrs. Florine H. Massey, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020. Florine was a homemaker in her children's early years. She was employed with Save-A-Stop for over 20 years. After retiring she enjoyed working in retail. She loved her church and Sisters and Brothers in Christ. She was an avid baker and loved baking for her church events.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ernest Massey, her birth parents William A. and Cynthia Viola Holder, her Sister (Mama) Ruby and Rabby Lawson; brothers L.T., Bill, Tom, Jesse, John Holder, Virgil Holder and sisters Ruby Lawson, Ada Belle Holder, Mary Lou Jordan, Essie Holder, Son-in-Law Gene Stewart.
She is survived by her son Greg (Linda) Massey; daughter Jane Stewart; brother Charles (Berta) Holder, sister Lois (Hud) Hall, Kay Tauton; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces, friends and loving children that called her "Granny" Flo.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5-7:00 pm at Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Arlington Park Funeral Home. Her interment will be at Arlington Park Cemetery. Flo will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
