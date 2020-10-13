1/1
Floris Price
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRICE
Floris Annie Price, The second child of the late John Thomas and Rosa Lee Price, passed away Saturday, October 10th. She was born March 19, 1929, here in Jacksonville, FL. Floris attended public schools in the city. She participated in the youth church of Saint Matthew Baptist Church and was baptized by the late Rev. C.L. Culver. As a young adult she moved to New York City where she lived and worked as a caretaker for the sick and elderly. After retiring, Floris returned to Jacksonville where she spent her later years. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sadie and her son Billy, her three sisters, Geneva, Teresa and Doris, and her brother Tom E. Price. She leaves to mourn her passing, one sister, Barbara J. Peterson; two brothers, Johnny Lee Price of Washington D.C. and Rev. George A. Price (Jennie) of Jacksonville; one aunt Jeraldine Parker of Vidalia, GA. a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and sorrowing friends. Graveside services will be held Thursday morning at the Edgewood Cemetery at 11:00am. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Wednesday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved