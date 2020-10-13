PRICE
Floris Annie Price, The second child of the late John Thomas and Rosa Lee Price, passed away Saturday, October 10th. She was born March 19, 1929, here in Jacksonville, FL. Floris attended public schools in the city. She participated in the youth church of Saint Matthew Baptist Church and was baptized by the late Rev. C.L. Culver. As a young adult she moved to New York City where she lived and worked as a caretaker for the sick and elderly. After retiring, Floris returned to Jacksonville where she spent her later years. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sadie and her son Billy, her three sisters, Geneva, Teresa and Doris, and her brother Tom E. Price. She leaves to mourn her passing, one sister, Barbara J. Peterson; two brothers, Johnny Lee Price of Washington D.C. and Rev. George A. Price (Jennie) of Jacksonville; one aunt Jeraldine Parker of Vidalia, GA. a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and sorrowing friends. Graveside services will be held Thursday morning at the Edgewood Cemetery at 11:00am. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Wednesday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
