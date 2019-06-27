Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Sugar Pointe Estate
88000 Sugar Pointe Ln
Yulee, FL
Floyd Thomas Bailey formerly of Amelia Island passed away on April 27, 2019 in Lighthouse Point, Florida. Floyd was born in Boydton Virginia. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, 7 children, Debra Hart, Patricia Bailey, Sandra Bailey, Timothy Bates, Steven Bates (Tamara), Floyd Michael Bailey and Cynthia Brocato. 21 grand-children and 13 great grandchildren, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral Services will be held on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32207 followed by A Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM at Sugar Pointe Estate, 88000 Sugar Pointe Ln, Yulee, Fl 32097.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 27 to June 28, 2019
