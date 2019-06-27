|
Floyd Thomas Bailey formerly of Amelia Island passed away on April 27, 2019 in Lighthouse Point, Florida. Floyd was born in Boydton Virginia. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, 7 children, Debra Hart, Patricia Bailey, Sandra Bailey, Timothy Bates, Steven Bates (Tamara), Floyd Michael Bailey and Cynthia Brocato. 21 grand-children and 13 great grandchildren, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral Services will be held on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32207 followed by A Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM at Sugar Pointe Estate, 88000 Sugar Pointe Ln, Yulee, Fl 32097.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 27 to June 28, 2019