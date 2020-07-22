Huckaby
Floyd Curtis Huckaby Jr, 70 passed away on July 6, 2020 in Gulf Shores, AL. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on December 6, 1949 to the late Floyd C. Huckaby Sr. and Ruth C. Huckaby. He graduated from Englewood High School in 1967. He was a proud member of the Englewood Marching Band playing drums. He was an active member of Swaim Memorial Methodist Church and also their Scout Troop #261 where he became an Eagle Scout. Curtis moved to the beach after he graduated so he could surf when he was not working. He enlisted in the Army in 1968 and played in the army band for six years in Savannah, GA and in Germany. He played in various bands throughout his life including the band at Gulf Shores Methodist Church. Curtis never met a stranger and had an infectious smile and vibrant personality and will be truly missed by his family.
He is survived by his siblings Sherry R Huckaby, Elizabeth H Stalvey (Ron), Ann H Thies(David) and the late Joy H Seely. He is survived by his children Curt Davis, Marlie H Hensley, Cara, Corey, Kyle and Nathaniel Huckaby and three grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
"The Friends of Curtis Huckaby" are making a donation to the Englewood High School Band in his honor. If you would like to contribute, please mail a check to Jim Crawford 713 Trotwood Trace Ct., St Johns, FL 32259 by August 11, 2020.
