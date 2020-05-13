Yale
Mr. Yale was born on November 17th, 1931, in Valdosta, GA. He was a long-time truck driver, devoted husband, father & grandfather. He enjoyed shopping at Dollar Tree, playing poker with his family, eating good country cooking & being apart of his "neighborhood watch."
Mr. Yale is survived by his daughter Peggy Donnelly (Mike) and his sons, Floyd Yale Jr & Julian "Jake" Yale (Shantel); 8 Grandchildren; Numerous nieces & nephews; Loving friends & neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia Yale; Daughter Mary Yale Russell; Son Mickey Yale; Granddaughter Andrea Weeks. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in Fraser Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32221
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2020.