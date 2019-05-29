Home

Forest Central Bowman Jr.

Forest Central Bowman Jr. Obituary
Bowman
Mr. Forest Central Bowman, Jr. (65) passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Sat., June 1 at the Julington Baptist Church, 12740 Snyder St., Rev. Jerome McClain, Pastor. Mr. Bowman will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., May 31 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019
