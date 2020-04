Or Copy this URL to Share

Donalson

Graveside services for Mrs. Forrestine Donalson will be 11:00 AM Monday at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, only family members are permitted to attend. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 904.924.9400

