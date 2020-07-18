Bryant
Foylen Lauren Bryant, age 73, passed away on July 16, 2020, in Jacksonville. Foylen was born in Lakeland, FL to Willie J. and Gertrude Slaughter Bryant on March 26, 1947. She graduated from Harding University, Searcy, AR. She taught school for a few years then worked for the State of Florida for many years. During that time she made many friends and touched many lives. She could always tell a great story. She was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Bryant of Lake City and survived by Faye Bishop, Gail Wilson, Gary Bryant, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside memorial will be held at a later date in Clay Sink Cemetery, Dade City, FL.
