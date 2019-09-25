|
Mayfield
Frances Ammerman Farra Mayfield, 80, Orange Park, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Fran was born on April 20, 1939, on Governors Island, New York. She was the daughter of COL John F. Farra, Jr. and Nancy Sterling Farra. She was raised in an Army household and moved often until her family settled in Abington, PA. She graduated from Abington Senior High School and the Peirce School.
She met her husband CDR Ed Mayfield, Sr. in Lakehurst, New Jersey. Ed was a career Naval Aviator. They were married in 1960. Fran devoted her life to her family as a caring wife and mother. Moving frequently, Fran always made sure to help her family set up and become acclimated on every new adventure. She was a tireless volunteer, helping both her husband and sons at work, church, school, sports teams, and scouts. Fran was a member of Mandarin United Methodist Church. The greatest gift that she gave her family was her love for Christ and her love for them.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents as well as her only sibling Nancy Farra Dickson. She is survived by her two sons CAPT Ed Mayfield, Jr. (Karen) and LCDR Charles Mayfield (Leigh); 7 grandchildren, Grant, Joy, Jillian, Hank, Kate, Faith, and Grace; together with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. MIZPAH
A Christian graveside service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Pensacola, FL 32508, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Naval Aviation Museum or Mandarin United Methodist Church.
Services entrusted to Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019