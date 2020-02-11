|
English
Frances Elizabeth Hulett English, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, age 73, passed on to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020 after an admirable and courageous battle with ALS. During her final journey, she was in the continuous and loving company of family and friends. Born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1946, Frances grew up, married, and raised her family in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She was a proud graduate of Duncan U. Fletcher High School, Class of 1964. Married in1965, she was a dedicated wife to John Henry English, a Jacksonville Beach Police Officer, for 47 years and mother of two daughters. Frances was active in the churches she attended as well as the Fraternal Order of Police. She lovingly and tirelessly cared for her husband for over 20 years who was stricken with renal disease. Aside from her love of family, nothing brought her greater joy or happiness than working in her yard, gardening, and sharing her knowledge of both! Furthermore, she loved animals of all kinds, taking in several rescue pets and fostering and caring for ducks over her lifetime.
A devoted wife and mother, Frances is survived by her daughter Stacy Crouch and husband Phillip; daughter Julie Batsford and husband Kyle; three grandchildren, Phillip III, Emily, and Olivia; siblings Judith Hulett, Susan Miller, Earle C. Hulett III, Jayne Barkoskie, Christine Verdin, and Phyllis Nadeau; and sister-in-law Rosemary English.
To honor the memory of Frances, the family respectively requests donations be made in her memory to the Jacksonville Humane Society at http://jaxhumane.org/donate, phone number (904) 493-4566 or the ALS Association Florida Chapter at www.ALSAFL.org, phone number (888) 257-1717. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020