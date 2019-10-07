|
|
Hayes
Frances Casteen Hayes "Fran', age 88, was called home to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday October 5, 2019.
Fran was born to Edward and Margaret Casteen on November 14, 1930 in Wilmington, NC. where she was raised along with her four siblings. Following high school, she worked as a switchboard operator for Carolina Power and Light Co. It was in Wilmington that she met and married her husband of nearly 45 years, Vernon Hayes.
In 1960, along with hundreds of other families, Fran and Vernon moved to Jacksonville, FL when the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad (later to become part of CSX) relocated its headquarters. They settled in Arlington where Fran made her home for nearly sixty years before moving to a senior living community, Brookdale Southside in 2017. Fran and Vernon were active members of Terry Parker Baptist Church where Fran volunteered on the Hospitality committee, the Clothes Closet, and taught adult Sunday school for many years.
Fran will be remembered for her love of and dedication to her family, church, and Lord and Savior. She had such a sunny disposition and quirky sense of humor and was always filled with Grace. She loved gardening, reading, and being with her church and family.
Fran was predeceased by her parents Zachary Edward and Margaret Inez Casteen, husband Vernon L. Hayes, and sisters Dorothy McPhatter and Betsy Glover. She is survived by her son Larry Hayes (Melinda), daughter Kimberly Bass (Harold), grandchildren Bryan Hayes, Suzanne Hayes, and Andrew Bass, great-grandson Logan Hayes, sister Linda Kendrick, brother Donald Casteen, numerous nieces and nephews, and her adopted family the Barnards.
Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Terry Parker Baptist Church, 7024 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL. A committal service will follow at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384. Please sign the family's online guestbook at https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019