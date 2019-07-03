Home

Frances Jane Cribbs, 97, devoted and beloved wife and mother, died on June 8, 2019, with her daughter, Jan, by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, two older brothers, and her husband of almost 69 years, M. T. Cribbs, Jr. She was a valued employee of the former Atlantic National Bank and an active member of First United Methodist Church (FUMC) for over 50 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 11 AM at FUMC, 225 East Duval St., Jacksonville 32202. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to FUMC in her memory.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 7, 2019
