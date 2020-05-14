Frances Jones
1926 - 2020
Jones
Frances M. Jones, age 93, went to be with our lord on Monday, May 11, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Syndrome. Frances was born in Sanford, FL, and grew up in Newton, AL. She lived in Jacksonville for 59 years before moving to an Alzheimer's facility near her daughter in Columbia, SC in 2014.
Frances is the widow of T. E. (Ed) Jones with whom she was married for 41 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents Rev. and Mrs. C. H. McKnight, her brother Harold McKnight, Step-daughter Marie Jones Cortese, daughter Carol Monegue Witt, and daughter-in-law Sharon Monegue.
Frances is survived by her sister Ann Kessler, sister-in-law Jo Ann McKnight, son Jim Monegue, son-in-laws Fred Cortese and Charles Witt, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's research.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
