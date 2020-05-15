Kinne
Jacksonville University matriarch and Chancellor Emerita Dr. Frances "Fran" Bartlett Kinne passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, at 102 years old - just two weeks shy of her 103rd birthday.
Her extraordinary life began on May 23, 1917, in Story City, Iowa. She was known as "Frannie" in her hometown. Her father, Charles M. Bartlett, published Story City's newspaper, while her mother, Bertha Olson Bartlett, founded and ran the town library.
Fran showed a passion for learning and a talent for music from an early age. She was sharp, clever and an exceptional pianist, helping teach piano lessons as early as age 11 and working as a public school music teacher after graduating high school. Even as she breezed past her 100th birthday, Fran delighted friends and visitors at her home by playing songs from her grand piano. She earned both bachelor and master of music education degrees from Drake University.
When World War II began, Fran was eager to put her wit and talent to good use for her country. She signed up as a U.S. Army Hostess at Camp Crowder in Missouri where she was in charge of providing entertainment for as many as 70,000 GIs. She met Colonel Harry L. Kinne and they were married in 1948.
After the war, she lived abroad with Col. Kinne as he was assigned to posts in China, Japan, and Germany. The experience helped shape her outlook and deepened her determination for decades to come. She learned to fit in with post-war communities and cultures that rejected the privileged American officers and diplomats who lived among them. In 1957, she graduated from the University of Frankfurt in West Germany with a Ph.D. in Music, English Literature, and Philosophy after successfully completing an oral defense of her dissertation entirely in German.
In 1958, Fran came to Jacksonville University as Assistant Professor of Humanities for a one-month teaching assignment and found her home. For 62 years, she invested her time, talent, and treasure to enrich the University and the local community.
Her leadership, persistence, and unquenchable optimism shaped Jacksonville University into what it is today. As a professor in 1960, she founded what is now the Linda Berry Stein College of Fine Arts, and in 1969, she was appointed its Dean. She went on to serve as President of Jacksonville University from 1979-89 and established what is now the Davis College of Business, the Keigwin School of Nursing, and the Aviation program.
Fran was the first woman in the world to be named dean of a college; the first American woman to earn a doctorate at the University of Frankfurt; the first female university president in Florida; the first Chancellor of Jacksonville University; the first female president of the Downtown Rotary Club; the first female member of the River Club; the first winner of the EVE Award in Jacksonville; and was inducted into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame.
Though the "firsts" were many, Fran never boasted of the glass ceilings she managed to shatter. She was ever gracious, kind, humble, and quick to encourage others. She believed there was no greater purpose than serving others, and liked to often say "Life isn't about me, it's about others."
Her buoyant spirit was infectious; her determination inspiring, and she wrung every drop of joy out of life. In the words of lifelong friend Bob Hope, "When you're around Fran Kinne – things happen." He was one of many world-famous entertainers and renowned figures Fran attracted to visit Jacksonville University, along with Gerald Ford, Jack Benny, Charlton Heston, Duke Ellington, Linus Pauling, Margaret Mead, and Boston Pops Orchestra Conductor Arthur Fiedler. She even convinced George Steinbrenner to bring his New York Yankees baseball team to play in an exhibition game against the Dolphins to raise funds for the University.
Fran lost her husband Harry to cancer in 1981 after 33 years of marriage. She married again in 1992 to Colonel M. Worthington Bordley, who passed away in 1996. Fran is survived by Harry's niece, Carolyn Kinne Wayland. There also are countless other "loved ones" Fran touched through the years and they now carry her light and legacy across geographies and generations.
Fran has returned to her hometown and was laid to rest Friday alongside husband Harry in a private graveside service. A celebration of Dr. Kinne's extraordinary life will be hosted by Jacksonville University later this year after social distancing guidelines are lifted. In lieu of flowers, Fran requested memorial gifts be made in her honor to Jacksonville University, Mayo Clinic- Jacksonville Campus, or Fleet Landing. Give online to Jacksonville University at www.ju.edu/kinnelegacy, or by phone at (904) 256-7167. Checks can be made payable to Jacksonville University and mailed to 2800 University Blvd. N, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Give online to Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc, or by phone at 1-855-852-8129. Checks can be made payable to Mayo Clinic and mailed to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Give to Fleet Landing by phone at (904) 246-9900, ext. 1403, or via checks made payable to Fleet Landing and mailed to Attn: Olivia Bush, 1 Fleet Landing Blvd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 17, 2020.